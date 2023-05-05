14 months after kabaddi player's murder, North India Federation chief arrested

The Punjab Police, on Thursday, arrested Surjon Singh Chatha - the president of the North India Kabaddi Federation, in connection to the murder of international kabaddi star Sandeep Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu was shot dead by five assailants in March last year during a kabaddi tournament in Jalandhar.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Chatha was arrested by the police in civilian clothes. The Punjab Police later revealed that he was arrested for conspiring the murder of Sandhu.

Sandeep Singh Sandhu, before his demise, had represented India in several international competitions whilst also captaining the team. He was settled in London and had flown down to the country for the tournament where he was shot.

Surjon Singh Chatha as the president of the North India Kabaddi Federation had stated that he was "in a state of shock" following Sandhu's murder. A day after the kabaddi star's death, Chahta had paused all the ongoing Kabaddi tournaments in the state for a day as a mark of respect to Sandeep Singh Sandhu.



