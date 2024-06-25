Judoka Tulika Mann gets her maiden Olympics ticket via continental quota

Judoka Tulika Maan secured her place in the Paris Olympics in the 78kg category through the continental quota, on Tuesday. It will be her first appearance at the Olympics, at the age of 25.

The continental quota is given to a judoka who has secured the highest points across both genders combined, irrespective of the number of quotas per continent.

Tulika became the 100th Indian athlete to earn a qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐒 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 𝐀𝐓 #PARIS2024 🎉



Indian Contingent hits 100 as Judoka Tulika Maan confirms quota in women's 78+ kg for the Paris Olympics. 🥋👏 pic.twitter.com/LPGfAVl6s2 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 25, 2024

Medals galore for Tulika



Tulika, a Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) athlete, hails from Bhopal and has been a regular performer both at the national and international levels.



Having won multiple gold medals at the senior nationals, she debuted at the international arena during the 2017 World Championships in Budapest and also took part in the 2017 Tokyo World Judo Championship as well.

She won the Commonwealth Championships in 2018, held at Jaipur, and followed that up with another Commonwealth Championship triumph in 2019, at Walsall, England.

At the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, she bagged the silver medal, and subsequently won another silver at the Asian Open in Kuwait in 2023.

She won the bronze medal at the 2024 Taipei Asian Open.

Her career so far has been illustrious and now with an Olympic appearance, it is about to become even more colorful, especially since she is the sole Indian representative in Judoka in Paris.