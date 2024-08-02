Olympics 2024: Tulika Maan's 28 second tryst with destiny

28 seconds. That was the time Tulika Maan could sustain on the Shiajo - the playground - on her Olympic debut in Paris on Friday.

Up against a formidable opponent Idalys Ortiz, a 2012 London Olympics gold medallist, Tulika, 25, was eliminated from women's +78kg competition in Round of 32.

Ortiz pinned Tulika and won the bout 0-10 via Ippon.

What is Ippon?

Ippon is the highest score in judo. It means a full throw in which a contestant throws his opponent to the mat with ‘considerable force and speed’ so the opponent lands ‘largely on his back’.

In the bout between Tulika and Ortiz, the Cuban judoka held Tulika down on her back for more than 20 seconds, the stipulated timing for Ippon, with significant force and speed.

As Ortiz, competing in her fifth Olympics with four Olympic medals to her credit, held Tulika down for more than 20 seconds, it marked the end of the match.



In the aftermath of the attack by Ortiz, Tulika, who qualified for the Paris Olympics through continental quota, seemed to have hurt herself as she lay on the mat for about a minute before walking away from Shiajo.

Tulika was the lone Indian judoka competing at the Paris Olympics.

Will Tulika compete in repechage round?



No. The defeat in the first round denied Tulika a second chance as the repechage system for the Paris Olympics gives chances only to those who lose in the quarter-finals. It left Tulika without further opportunities in the competition.

Despite the defeat, Tulika, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, will leave the Olympics holding her head.

The valuable experience of the Olympics will enable Tulika, a multiple-time national gold medallist, to fortify her game.