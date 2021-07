Judo at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian Players

Judo made its debut in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and now it's returning to the same place again with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Preview

Judo's goal is to throw or takedown an opponent, subdue them with a pinning hold, or force them to submit with a joint lock or a choke.

Judo is a fast game, an athlete who is trailing in points can frequently make a significant comeback in the last seconds of a match. This is a sport where you can't take your eyes off it.

Judo originated in Japan in the late nineteenth century as a physical, mental, educational, and moral practice.

Judo was first introduced as an Olympic sport for men at the 1964 Tokyo Games. Judo will return to the same location in Tokyo in 2020. Women's events were added to the Olympic programme in 1992 in Barcelona.

When the sport was first introduced to the Olympics in 1964, Japan dominated the game. Later on, the sport spread to other parts of the world. In the judo event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, a total of 126 nations competed.

Judo has a diverse set of nations competing at the highest level. European countries such as France, the Netherlands, and Italy have a firm grasp on the game. Similarly, nations in Asia such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, and Mongolia, as well as Central and South American countries such as Cuba and Brazil, have given the tough competition in the past years.

Guide

Tokyo 2020 Judo events will be conducted in the following categories:

Men

1. Extra-lightweight (60 kg)

2. Half-lightweight (66 kg)

3. Lightweight (73 kg)

4. Half-middleweight (81 kg)

5. Middleweight (90 kg)

6. Half-heavyweight (100 kg)

7. Heavyweight (+100 kg)

Women

1. Extra-lightweight (48 kg)

2. Half-lightweight (52 kg)

3. Lightweight (57 kg)

4. Half-middleweight (63 kg)

5. Middleweight (70 kg)

6. Half-heavyweight (78 kg)

7. Heavyweight (+78 kg)

Mixed Team

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the mixed team event will make its debut. Teams of three male judoka (under 73kg, under 90kg, and over 90kg) and three female judoka (under 57kg, under 70kg, and over 70kg) drawn from the individual competition will join forces to become the first Olympic Judo team champions. Countries with well-balanced men's and women's teams are expected to perform well in this event.

Schedule

The Matches will take place from 24th July to 31st July at Nippon Budokan. The timings are in IST (Indian Standard time)

Day 1, Saturday 24 July 07:30 - 11:00

Women -48 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -48 kg Quarterfinals

Men -60 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -60 kg Quarterfinals

Day 1, Saturday 24 July 13:30 - 04:20

Women -48 kg Repechage

Women -48 kg Semifinals

Men -60 kg Repechage

Men -60 kg Semifinals

Women -48 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -48 kg Final

Men -60 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -60 kg Final

Women -48 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -60 kg Victory Ceremony

Day 2, Sunday 25 July 07:30 - 11:00

Women -52 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -52 kg Quarterfinals

Men -66 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -66 kg Quarterfinals

Day 2, Sunday 25 July 13:30 - 16:20

Women -52 kg Repechage

Women -52 kg Semifinals

Men -66 kg Repechage

Men -66 kg Semifinals

Women -52 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -52 kg Final

Men -66 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -66 kg Final

Women -52 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -66 kg Victory Ceremony

Day 3, Monday 26 July 07:30 - 11:00

Women -57 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -57 kg Quarterfinals

Men -73 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -73 kg Quarterfinals

Day 3, Monday 26 July 13:30 - 16:20

Women -57 kg Repechage

Women -57 kg Semifinals

Men -73 kg Repechage

Men -73 kg Semifinals

Women -57 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -57 kg Final

Men -73 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -73 kg Final

Women -57 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -73 kg Victory Ceremony

Day 4, Tuesday 27 July 07:30 - 11:00

Women -63 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -63 kg Quarterfinals

Men -81 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -81 kg Quarterfinals

Day 4, Tuesday 27 July 13:30 - 16:20

Women -63 kg Repechage

Women -63 kg Semifinals

Men -81 kg Repechage

Men -81 kg Semifinals

Women -63 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -63 kg Final

Men -81 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -81 kg Final

Women -63 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -81 kg Victory Ceremony

Day 5, Wednesday 28 July 07:30 - 11:00

Women -70 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -70 kg Quarterfinals

Men -90 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -90 kg Quarterfinals

Day 5, Wednesday 28 July 13:30 - 16:20

Women -70 kg Repechage

Women -70 kg Semifinals

Men -90 kg Repechage

Men -90 kg Semifinals

Women -70 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -70 kg Final

Men -90 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -90 kg Final

Women -70 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -90 kg Victory Ceremony

Day 6, Thursday 29 July 07:30 - 11:00

Women -78 kg Elimination Rounds

Women -78 kg Quarterfinals

Men -100 kg Elimination Rounds

Men -100 kg Quarterfinals

Day 6, Thursday 29 July 13:30 - 16:20

Women -78 kg Repechage

Women -78 kg Semifinals

Men -100 kg Repechage

Men -100 kg Semifinals

Women -78 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women -78 kg Final

Men -100 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men -100 kg Final

Women -78 kg Victory Ceremony

Men -100 kg Victory Ceremony

Day 7, Friday 30 July 07:30 - 11:00

Women +78 kg Elimination Rounds

Women +78 kg Quarterfinals

Men +100 kg Elimination Rounds

Men +100 kg Quarterfinals

Day 7, Friday 30 July 13:30 - 16:20

Women +78 kg Repechage

Women +78 kg Semifinals

Men +100 kg Repechage

Men +100 kg Semifinals

Women +78 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Women +78 kg Final

Men +100 kg Contests for Bronze Medal

Men +100 kg Final

Women +78 kg Victory Ceremony

Men +100 kg Victory Ceremony

Day 8, Saturday 31 July 07:30 - 11:00

Mixed Team Elimination rounds

Mixed Team Quarterfinals

Mixed Team Repechage

Mixed Team Semifinals

Day 8, Saturday 31 July 13:30 - 16:20

Mixed Team Match for Bronze Medal

Mixed Team Final

Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

Indian Players





Sushila Devi Likmabam will be India's sole Judo competitor in Tokyo 2020. She was the highest-ranked Asian judoka outside the top 18 on the Olympic Game Quota (OGQ) rankings list when she qualified for the Olympics in the women's extra-lightweight (48kg) division.

I congratulate Sushila Devi on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in the 48kg women's Judo continental quota. Your hard work and dedication has seen you succeed in qualifying. I look forward to watching your participation in the Games. @KirenRijiju ji pic.twitter.com/ybtszb1Kp2 — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) June 23, 2021