Judo coach banned by NADA for obstructing doping official from collecting samples

A judo coach named Naresh Arya in Delhi received a ban for six years for obstructing a National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) official from collecting samples of his trainees last year. The coach reportedly resorted to physical assault on the official and hurled abuses at him.

Along with the ban, a monetary penalty of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on the coach. His two trainees have also been banned for four and two years, respectively.

This has reportedly been the first instance of a coach facing a ban in India for stopping a doping official from practising his or her duty.

According to Amar Ujala, a dope control officer of NADA paid a surprise visit to a judo academy in Delhi to collect samples of a judoka last year. But to the dismay of the doping official, Naresh blocked him from taking the samples.

As the situation escalated, Naresh misbehaved with the official and engaged in a scuffle.

Based on the complaint of the official, NADA imposed a temporary ban on the coach on July 24, 2023.

In the hearing, Naresh was found guilty of the charges the official levelled against him.

Panel chairperson Charu Pragya, in his verdict, said the coach had violated Rules 2.5 and 2.9 of NADA by obstructing the work of the dope control officer.

While serving the ban, Naresh and his trainees will not be allowed to engage in judo or any other sports in any capacity.