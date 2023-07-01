Judo: Jasleen Singh Saini wins gold at Taipei Asian Open

Indian judoka Jasleen Singh Saini, on Saturday, clinched the gold medal in men's -66kg at the 2023 Taipei Asian Open in Chinese Taipei.

The 25-year-old Saini defeated South Korea's Park Chanwoo in the final to take home the title.

Jasleen Saini, who has previously won two gold medals at the South Asian Championships, had defeated Japan's Minakoshi Ayumu in the semifinals.

The Indian had made his way into the semifinal on the back of topping Pool D. He started his campaign at the 2023 Taipei Asian Open with a win over Malaysia's Soh Yew Ing before taking down Hyeonsu Yoon in his second bout to top Pool D.

Saini, who had also represented India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, was the only Indian in action at the Taipei Asian Open.

India is currently placed fourth in the medal table of the 2023 Taipei Asian Open behind South Korea, hosts Chinese Taipei, and Australia with a day of competition left.



