Indian judokas get 'clean chit' after Spain incident

Two Indian judokas and their coach, who were embroiled in a controversy involving women athletes in Spain where they had gone for an exposure trip, have been given a "clean-chit" from the charges against them, a coach said on Wednesday.

The trio were called back on Monday from a month-long trip to Spain after it came to light that they were involved in an unsavoury and severe incident that involved women athletes from the host country.

"The women have given written submission that the Indians were not involved in the incident. So no complaint was raised against them. They're flying back to India tomorrow (Thursday)," an SAI coach said.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games-bound judokas were at Alicante, Benidorm in Spain. It was their first exposure trip after the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, a national coach, attached to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), had claimed that one judoka was involved in a "brawl with a women group and later one female was found inside his hotel room".