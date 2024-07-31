For Judoka Sibghatullah Arab, Paris marks end of a perilous 6000km journey

The road to the Olympics is usually marked by rigorous training and discipline. For Sibghatullah Arab, an Afghan judoka, it was a perilous 6000km journey through five countries before finding safety and opportunity in Europe.

Arab fled Afghanistan in 2021 to escape the Taliban's resurgence, travelling through Iran, Turkey, Greece, Bosnia, and Slovenia before settling in Germany. Now, he represents the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refugee team in the men's 81kg category at the Paris Olympics.

Inspired to play judo by watching the world championships on television, Arab's love for the sport grew in his rural Afghan home. But at 19, as a new member of the Afghan judo team, he fled his home province of Kunduz amidst escalating violence.

"There were many problems when I left Afghanistan. I didn't know if I would survive or make it," Arab recalled, in an interaction with PTI.

After nine months of arduous travel, marked by stress and health issues, he arrived in Kamen, Germany, and was placed in a refugee centre. This marked a turning point in his judo career.

Arab found support in Monchengladbach through a fellow Persian-speaking coach from Iran. "He helped me so much," Arab said.

Under the guidance of Vahid Sarlak, the IOC refugee team coach and fellow exile from Iran, Arab rebuilt his life and regained his strength. Despite initial uncertainty, he committed to a daily training routine.

"I was stressed and didn't see a future initially, but over time, I found my way," Arab admitted. His hard work paid off with a seventh-place finish at the European Open in Madrid in 2023.

Arab's family, still in Afghanistan, remains a key source of motivation. "My family calls me every day, especially my mother and brother. They encourage me to maintain good habits for eating, sleeping, and training," he shared.

His selection for the refugee team brought a mix of nerves and responsibility. "I felt nervous but realized I had a duty to do more. I'm ready for the tournament, focusing on my goals and my time in Paris," he concluded.

Arab's journey from Afghanistan to the Paris Olympics showcases his resilience and determination, embodying the true spirit of the Games.