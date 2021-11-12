ISL 2021-22: "I will measure my success with the club's success" opines Jamshedpur defender Boris Singh

Boris Singh joined Jamshedpur FC in the January window of Indian Super League (ISL) last season. The 21-year-old is a very promising talent who will be eagerly waiting to take the field for the Red Miners. Boris was previously part of the Indian Arrows setup, therefore his qualities speak for themselves. His focus is towards the upcoming season of the ISL where he will hope to make his mark.



India has several young defenders who are catching the eye and Boris is one of them. The energetic full-back has a lot of potentials and JFC fans have many expectations from him moving forward. He is developing steadily and the upcoming campaign will be vital in his growth. Thankfully, he is in able hands at JFC which is known to develop young players well.

The full-back had a delightful conversation with The Bridge where he was very honest about his ambitions and experiences. Here is what Boris Singh had to say about playing for Jamshedpur FC, lessons learned at ATK Mohun Bagan, and much more:

On choosing Jamshedpur FC

As aforementioned, Boris Singh is a young player who is in very capable hands at JFC. While replying to why he chose the club as his next destination, he said, "The club has made real progress in developing young talents. People behind the club are the same figures who have a very successful contribution in Indian football. I knew that joining Jamshedpur will help me as a player."

Thankful for the learning experience with ATK Mohun Bagan



Boris has only played three matches in the ISL, all with JFC as he did not get an opportunity to play for ATKMB. However, he has already scored a goal and that too against last year's champions Mumbai City FC in a 2-0 victory for JFC. His upcoming season could be a breakthrough campaign involving more game time than before. Despite having a lack of opportunities, he thinks of his time at ATKMB as a major learning step and was quoted as saying, "I only made my ISL debut with Jamshedpur last season. I want to thank my coach (Owen Coyle) for believing in me. When I signed for ATK Mohun Bagan, I did not get enough chances to play but I learned a lot from the senior players in the team. I will take those learnings for life."

"I always give my 100% in my training sessions and will make sure I continue to do so with JFC as well. My aim with Jamshedpur is to win the ISL," he continued in an ambitious tone.

A word to the youngsters

Boris Singh has been very patient in terms of waiting for an opportunity to play. While talking about what kind of a message he would like to send to fellow youngsters, he suggests they be patient. He further said that "During my time at Indian Arrows, all my teammates were very young. And, when we come to the ISL, we get to experience from mature players. Coaches have their preferences according to their plans and choose a player if they fit the criteria accordingly."

"Keep giving your hundred percent, and when the opportunity arises, do not let go of it," he says while summarising his message to the young players.

Boris in action for Jamshedpur; (Image Source: JFC Media)

Personal goals in the upcoming season



The 2021/22 season will be crucial for Boris who will certainly get much more playing time. The full-back deserves a lot more chances to prove his worth and why he is considered a promising talent. Talking about the personal goals and objectives ahead of the season, he says that, "I want to play as many games as possible. I hope we can win a trophy for the Jamshedpur fans as well. The team as a whole will be committed to try and win every game."

"I want to establish myself as a good player for Jamshedpur FC (in the next few years). I will measure my success with the club's success. Also, I would be lying if I said that playing for the national team is not my priority. I would like to play for the Indian senior national team and contribute more to Indian football" Boris further said while talking about where he sees himself in the next five or six years. Boris Singh has already represented the India U-17 side in the 2017 U-17 FIFA World Cup which was held in India.