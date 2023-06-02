Which teams have won the Indian Women's League?

Since its inception, the Indian Women's League has become a breeding ground for talent, showcasing the immense potential of women's football in India. Over the course of six thrilling seasons, several clubs have battled it out on the field, vying for the prestigious trophy.

Among them, four exceptional clubs have risen above the competition, leaving an indelible mark on the history of women's football in the country. Let's delve into the journeys of Eastern Sporting Union, Rising Students Club, Sethu FC, and Gokulam Kerala FC – the proud champions of the IWL.

Indian Women League winners so far



Season Winner Runner-Up Score 2016-17 Eastern Sporting Union Rising Students’ Club 3-0 2017-18 Rising Students’ Club Eastern Sporting Union 1-1 (5-4 on penalties) 2018-19 Sethu Manipur Police 3-1 2019-20 Gokulam Kerala KRYPHSA 3-2 2021-22 Gokulam Kerala Sethu 3-1 2022-23 Gokulam Kerala Kickstart FC 5-0

1) Eastern Sporting Union (IWL 2016-17 Winner)

In a historic showdown at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi, Eastern Sporting Union etched their name in the annals of Indian Women's League history as the first club to claim the championship. They secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Rising Student Club, with top scorer Kamala Devi netting two goals and Prameshwori Devi adding another.

This remarkable performance led Eastern Sporting Union to lift the title and establish themselves as pioneers in women's football in India.

2) Rising Student Club (IWL 2017-18 Winner)

Rising Student Club emerged victorious in the 2017-18 edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) against Eastern Sporting Union. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Roja Devi scoring for Eastern Sporting Union and Sanju equalizing for Rising Student Club.

The winner was determined through a tense penalty shootout, with Rising Student Club prevailing 5-4 and lifting their maiden title thereafter.

3) Sethu FC (IWL 2018-19 Winner)

Sethu FC emerged as the victors under the guidance of their coach, Joseph Malik in the third edition of Hero IWL. They faced a tough challenge from Manipur Police in the final, but ultimately triumphed with a score of 3-1.

In the first half, Manipur Police took the lead with Gurymayum Radharani Devi scoring a goal in the 44th minute. However, Sethu FC quickly turned the game around in the second half. Thockhom Umapati Devi scored a crucial goal in the 56th minute, equalizing the score.

The match took an exciting turn when Sabitra netted two goals at the 61st and 70th minute, securing the victory for Sethu FC and clinching the championship title.

4) Gokulam Kerala (IWL 2019-20 Winner)

Gokulam Kerala FC made history in the fourth edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) by clinching their first-ever title. They defeated KRYPHSA in an intense final with a score of 3-2. Goals from Prameshwori (11'), Kamala Devi (25'), and Sabitra Bhandari (87') secured the victory for Gokulam Kerala FC.

KRYPHSA fought back with goals from Dangmri Grace (33') and Ratanbala Devi (71'), but ultimately fell short. Gokulam Kerala FC's triumph marked a significant milestone in their journey in the IWL and kickstarted a new era in Women's football.

The fourth edition of the IWL will always be remembered as a significant milestone in Gokulam Kerala FC's journey towards success.

5) Gokulam Kerala (IWL 2021-22 Winner)

Gokulam Kerala FC clinched their second straight Indian Women's League title in the 2021-22 season. Under the guidance of head coach Anthony Andrews, Gokulam Kerala FC's meticulous preparation was paid off.

Sethu FC's Anuj Tamang took an early lead, scoring a goal in just three minutes. However, Gokulam Kerala FC quickly rallied back, with Ashalata Devi finding the back of the net in the 14th minute. The momentum continued in their favor as Ghanaian forward Elshaddai scored a goal in the 33rd minute, giving Gokulam Kerala FC a 2-1 lead.

With the advantage in their hands, Gokulam Kerala FC remained determined. Their efforts paid off when Manisha Kalyan scored a goal, sealing their victory with a final score of 3-1. Gokulam Kerala became the only club to secure back to back IWL titles.



6) Gokulam Kerala FC (IWL 2022-23 Winner)

After an intense competition consisting of 63 matches held over a span of 25 days in two venues in Ahmedabad, Gokulam Kerala FC once again emerged as the undisputed champions of the 2022-23 Hero Indian Women's League. It was a remarkable feat for the Malabarians, securing their third consecutive title and cementing their status as a dominant force in Indian women's football.

Gokulam Kerala FC's journey to the championship was nothing short of impressive. Their performance in the tournament was a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence. In the highly anticipated final against Kickstart FC, Gokulam Kerala FC displayed their prowess on the pitch. They left no room for doubt as they secured an emphatic 5-0 victory, leaving their opponents stunned.



This remarkable success stories sets new standards and pushes the boundaries of what can be accomplished in the realm of women's football in India.

