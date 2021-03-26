Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Womens League (IWL)
Watch: Top 5 Best Assists of Karnataka Women's Super Division 2021
Enjoy 3 minutes of pure joy as woman footballers pull off brilliant assists in Karnataka Women's Super Division League.
Pin-point crosses, incisive through balls, lobbed passes and more. Enjoy 3 minutes of pure joy as woman footballers pull off brilliant assists in the Karnataka Women's Super Division League 2021.
Misaka United's Rasika stood out through the tournament and in this Top 5 Assists video, she has two assists. Parikrma's Tanvie Hans, Bengaluru United's Purnima Rao and Kickstart FC's Sibani Sharma are the others who feature in the list.
