Indian Womens League (IWL)
Watch: Best Players of Karnataka Women's Super Division 2021
Here are the four best players of the Karnataka Women's Super Division league that saw 45 matches being played.
Over 45 matches the Karnataka Women's Super Division saw intense action and eventually, Kickstart FC finished as the winners with Maatru Pratishtana FC coming second.
Here are the four best players from the tournament —
Best Goalkeeper: Jyoti Tamang, Misaka United
Best Defender: Komal Kumari, BUFC
Best Midfielder: Jyoti, Maatru Pratishtana
Best Forward: Kavya P, Kickstart FC
