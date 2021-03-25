Watch: Best Players of Karnataka Women's Super Division 2021

Over 45 matches the Karnataka Women's Super Division saw intense action and eventually, Kickstart FC finished as the winners with Maatru Pratishtana FC coming second.

Here are the four best players from the tournament —

Best Goalkeeper: Jyoti Tamang, Misaka United

Best Defender: Komal Kumari, BUFC

Best Midfielder: Jyoti, Maatru Pratishtana

Best Forward: Kavya P, Kickstart FC