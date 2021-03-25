Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Womens League (IWL)

Watch: Best Players of Karnataka Women's Super Division 2021

Here are the four best players of the Karnataka Women's Super Division league that saw 45 matches being played.

X
By

Team Bridge

Published: 25 March 2021 3:30 PM GMT

Over 45 matches the Karnataka Women's Super Division saw intense action and eventually, Kickstart FC finished as the winners with Maatru Pratishtana FC coming second.

Here are the four best players from the tournament —

Best Goalkeeper: Jyoti Tamang, Misaka United

Best Defender: Komal Kumari, BUFC

Best Midfielder: Jyoti, Maatru Pratishtana

Best Forward: Kavya P, Kickstart FC

Football IWL - Football Indian Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X