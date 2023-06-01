Top scorers of IWL 2023: Nepal's Sabitra Bhandari scores for fun

﻿The sixth edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) witnessed a nail biting finish, and now we delve into the outstanding performances of the league's top five goal scorers.

Sabitra Bhandari, representing Gokulam Kerala FC, clinched the prestigious 'Golden Boot' award of the IWL 2023 season by netting an impressive tally of 29 goals. Joining her in the list of top scorers were Kajol D'Souza, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Indumathi Kathiresan and Camille Rodriguez.

The trio of Sabitra Bhandari, Sandhiya Ranganathan, and Indumathi Kathiresan, collectively amassing a remarkable total of 47 goals, played an instrumental role in securing the title for Gokulam Kerala FC.

IWL 2023 : Top Scorers

S.No Name of Player Country Club Goal 1 Sabitra Bhandari Nepal Gokulam Kerala FC 29 2 Kajol D'Souza India SETHU, MADURAI 10 3 Sandhiya Ranganathan India Gokulam Kerala FC 9 4 Indumathi Kathiresan India Gokulam Kerala FC 9 5 Camille Rodriguez Phillippines Lords F A Kochi- YMAA 8

1) Sabitra Bhandari

The talented Nepali forward showcased her abilities contributing significantly to the title-winning campaign of Gokulam Kerala FC. With an impressive tally of 29 goals, she not only claimed the prestigious 'Golden Boot' as the league's top goal scorer, but also left her mark with five remarkable hat-trick performances.



This marked her second spell with Gokulam Kerala FC, having previously topped the scoring charts during their title-winning season in IWL 2019-20. Additionally, she has also clinched the IWL title with Sethu FC.

In her previous two seasons in the IWL, she amassed a total of 34 goals, including an exceptional 19-goal feat in the 2019-20 season, establishing herself as a prolific scorer.

2) Kajol D'Souza

The talented midfielder, proudly hailing from the state of Maharashtra, showcased her skills not only at the club level but also as a valuable asset to the Indian national team. Currently representing Sethu Madurai, she made a significant impact for her club with an impressive tally of 10 goals, earning her the distinction of being the second-highest goal scorer, just behind the phenomenal Sabitra Bhandari.

Her abilities on the field have also earned her a place in the Indian national team, where she represented India in the prestigious FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Kajol's dedication and talent were recognized beyond national borders when she was granted a full scholarship to attend the esteemed La Liga Football Schools in Spain in 2019.



3) Sandhiya Ranganathan

Throughout the league, she showcased her scoring prowess by netting an impressive total of 10 goals, securing her position as the third-highest goal scorer. Notably, Sandhiya's remarkable performance included a memorable hat trick against Kahaani FC during an emphatic 14-1 victory.

Born into challenging circumstances, Sandhiya faced the loss of her father at a young age and found herself growing up in an orphanage in Tamil Nadu. It was during this time, as she shuttled between the orphanage and her school, that football became her beacon of hope and success.

Her exceptional skills and determination caught the attention of the footballing world when she participated in the 2018 COTIF Cup held in Spain. During the tournament, she left a lasting impact by scoring a brace against Morocco, showcasing her abilities on an international stage.

Furthermore, she finished as the joint top scorer alongside Ratanbala in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifier second round.

4) Indumathi Kathiresan

On the field, Indumathi is an embodiment of confidence and resilience, acting as one of the key pillars of her team. Playing as a midfielder for Gokulam Kerala FC, she demonstrated her versatility by becoming the team's third top goal scorer by scoring nine goals, an impressive feat for a player in her position.

In addition to her accomplishments on the football field, she serves society in a noble capacity as a sub-Inspector in the Tamil Nadu Police force. Her commitment to public service was exemplified during the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020 when she fearlessly led from the front, patrolling the streets of Chennai and ensuring the safety of the community.

Her dedication and bravery during that challenging time earned her the title of a true Covid warrior.

5) Camille Rodriguez

Kathleen Camille Muldong Rodriguez, a Filipino midfielder, excels as the fifth top goal scorer for in the Indian Women's League as a part of debutants Lord's FA. With eight goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Celtic Queens, she showcased her prowess on the field. She has also represented the Philippines, contributing to their bronze medal finish in the Southeast Asian Games.



