Goalkeepers stood out in the recently concluded Karnataka Women's Super Division and here are five of the best saves from the tournament.





1 - Afshan Ashique (Bangalore United FC) 2 - Joseline D'souza (Parikrma FC) 3 - Tanvi Mavani (Rebels FC) 4 - Jyoti Tamang (Misaka United FC) 5 - Soniya Rana (Kickstart FC)