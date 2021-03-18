Studies or sports? What should a woman footballer in India prioritise?

In this exclusive conversation with Kshetrimayum Margaret Devi, captain of Kickstart FC, we decode what it takes to become a professional woman footballer in India with the kind of parental pressure that comes from having a "safe" career path.

Margaret, who hails from Manipur, has represented the national team in various age group divisions and currently plays as an attacker for Kickstart. Growing up, she balanced her studies and football with her parents' support. However, when she reached U-19 level, her parents asked her to chose one. What happened after that? Watch to know.