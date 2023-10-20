Odisha FC Signs Burmese Forward Win Theingi Tun

Odisha FC is delighted to announce the signing of Myanmar international Win Theingi Tun on a one-year deal in the Odisha FC Women’s team.

The forward joins Odisha FC following stints with Thitsar Aman, Lords FA, Gokulam Kerala FC, and most recently BG Bundit Asia in Thailand. Win is an experienced campaigner domestically and internationally and the club believes that she will be key in our pursuit of success this season. In 2022, she was crowned Myanmar Women's League all-time top scorer with 100 goals under her belt.

Win said: "I am very happy to be joining Odisha FC. I have heard a lot about the club and the fans, and I am excited to be a part of it. I am looking forward to working hard and helping the team achieve success."

