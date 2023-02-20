Odisha FC ropes in Cynthia dos Santos, first Brazilian player in IWL

Odisha FC have announced the signing of Cynthia Marcondes dos Santos for the upcoming Hero Indian Women's League season. Cynthia is from Sao Paulo in Brazil and has played the entirety of her career in domestic leagues in the country.

She will become the first Brazilian woman to play in the Indian Women’s League tournament scheduled for April and May 2023.

Cynthia’s signing has created a buzz among football fans of the women’s game across the country, as the Indian Women’s League has not traditionally been a hub for Brazilian women footballers.

Cynthia is a diversely talented player who plays on the left wing as either forward or fullback, and can also operate as a right fullback. She is an experienced player in the Brasileirão Femenino Serie A1 and Serie A2 leagues, having played for clubs such as Grêmio Recreativo, EC Vitória BA, Santa Cruz PE, Esporte Clube Taubaté, and Ipatinga FC among others.

She has won the Campeonato Pernambucano of Pernambucano state and São Paulo State Championships.

Cynthia's achievements in Brazilian Domestic football have earned her widespread admiration and respect. She has broken barriers and paved the way for other women football players to follow in her footsteps.

Her journey in football is a testament to the power of determination and the importance of breaking down barriers to achieve success.

Cynthia's presence in the IWL will help shine a spotlight on women's football in India in Brazil and South America, and encourage more women players to pursue a part of their careers in the Indian subcontinent.

She is an inspiration to young girls dreaming of playing professional football in Brazil, and has shown that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.