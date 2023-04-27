IWL: Sethu FC look to go all the way and clinch title this season

Last year’s Hero Indian Women’s League runners-up Sethu FC are looking to start their current campaign with a win when they face Churchill Brothers FC in a Group B match at the Shahibaug Police Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The match will kick off at 8 a.m.



Sethu FC came close to winning the Indian Women's League in 2021-22 season in Bhubaneswar when they were beaten by Gokulam Kerala FC in the last match of the competition.



Sethu have lost a few key players in the transfer window, but their aim to finish in the top spot remains unchanged, said their Head Coach, Joseph Naik. "Churchill Brothers are a good side with experienced players, but we are confident of taking three points home from tomorrow's match," he said.

"Sethu FC’s focus and objectives have been the same this year; that is to repeat last year’s feat by playing a good and attractive brand of football," he added.

Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, are excited before they make their debut in the Hero IWL. Head Coach, Girijadevi Narayan Desai wants to take one match at a time to keep the focus of the girls in the team intact. She believes every team in the competition has an equal chance to win and that makes the contest even more fierce.

When asked about the rivals, Girija Devi said: "There is a change in their current set of players from what it was last year, but I expect them to be a good side. All I can say is that it will be a good match between two good teams."