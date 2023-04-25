IWL: Only evening matches to be live streamed, AIFF announces

The All India Football Federation announced on Tuesday, just a day before the commencement of the Indian Women's League 2023 season, that only the evening matches of the season will be live streamed on the Indian Football YouTube channel.

Out of the 56 matches which are set to be played in the group stage amongst the 16 participating teams, 28 of these fixtures are scheduled to be played at 8:00 am, whereas the others at 4:30 pm. This means half of the group stage matches will not get the luxury to be live streamed.

Moreover, two quarter-final clashes on May 16, scheduled for the morning slot, will also be missed by the fans.

Initially, there were reports of FanCode being the official broadcaster for the IWL this season, but the rumour is that the talks had broken down. Consequentially, the AIFF had to resort to their YouTube channel for the live stream of the matches.

Numerous Indian Football fans have taken to AIFF's twitter post and questioned their decision, voicing their displeasure over the same. The IWL 2023 season will be kicked off by Misaka United FC v/s Mata Rukmani FC and Sports Odisha v/s HOPS FC, both slated for the 8:00 am slot, which as it stands will not be streamed.