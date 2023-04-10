IWL: Odisha FC sign Ghanian Faustina Akpo

Odisha FC announced the signing of Faustina Worwornyo Akpo, the former Ghana U-20 International for the upcoming season of the Hero Indian Women’s League. Faustina joins the Juggernauts after a successful season with Al-Naser Women in the Jordan Women's League, where she proved herself to be a prolific and talented goal scorer.

The attacking player’s exceptional skills and extensive experience make her a valuable addition to the team, and Odisha can certainly expect their team to perform well in the upcoming Hero Indian Women's League.

The club is committed to promoting and developing women's football and providing opportunities for women to play at a high level and they believe that Akpo's signing is a step towards achieving this goal.

With Faustina, Odisha FC has a formidable team for the IWL, scheduled to begin on 25th April 2023, with the likes of Brazilian Cynthia dos Santos, and India captain Bala Devi.