IWL: Odisha FC obliterates Churchill Brothers in dominant win

Odisha FC defeated Churchill Brothers 10-0 in the Indian Women's League 2023 fixture on Friday at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With this win, the Odisha-based side jumped to second place in the Group B.

FT: 🔴 CB 0 - OFC 10 🟣



A dominant performance as we look to cement our place in Group B’s Top 4.



3 more games to go! Let’s keep fighting 👊🏼#HeroIWL #OdishaFCWomen #OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/ZGStgaTA2h — Odisha FC Women (@OdishaFCW) May 5, 2023

Jasoda Munda (12'), Bala Devi (6', 21'), Karthika Angamuthu (39'), Lynda Kom (60'), Karishma Oram (18', 45+3'), Malati Munda (65', 90+1'), and Faustina Akpo (56') were the goal scorers for the Juggernauts in this very much one-sided affair.



On the receiving end of yet another humiliating defeat, the Churchill Brothers side continue to languish at the bottom of Group B, still waiting for their maiden win in the ongoing camp. Their defense has been quite leaky as the have conceded 28 goals so far, the most by any side.

Sethu FC continue their unbeaten run

Madurai-based side Sethu FC continued their brilliant run of form after they bagged their fourth win in a row, defeating Eastern Sporting Union 3-0 on Friday at the Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Sethu FC further established their stronghold on the top spot in Group B courtesy goals by Naorem Priyangka, Sumati Kumari, and Kiran Pisda.