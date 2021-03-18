Kickstart FC qualifies for the Indian Women's League from Karnataka

The Karnataka Women's Super Division League or the Karnataka Women's League came to a glorious end here at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Thursday. Pre-match favourites Kickstart FC reigned supreme as they emerged 1-0 victors against Bangalore United FC. They will now represent Karnataka in the Indian Women's League (IWL) scheduled to be held later this year.



Kickstart came into the game with a one-point lead over Bangalore United, having collected 20 points from 8 games, and needed just a point to be crowned champions. However, they maintained their tag of favourites as they went for the jugular right from the first minute and looked dangerous in attack all throughout the match. The goalscorer for Kickstart was Kavya P who got on the scoresheet just before half-time. Her runs off the last defender's shoulder troubled the Bangalore United backline all throughout. She was also handed the award for the Best Forward in the tournament after the match, which was fully deserved considering her performances in front of goal.

Although Bangalore United came back strong in the second half, that didn't prove to be enough as Kickstart handled the difficult situations much better. Komal Kumari, who ended up winning the Best Defender of the tournament award, was the lone warrior for Bangalore United and put up a solid defensive display. All in all, it was an extremely closely-contested game between two balanced sides. As a result, the attending crowd were rewarded with a great match with some exceptional action for the entire 90 minutes.

With this result, Kickstart consolidate their position as the numero uno women's team from Karnataka, having also featured in the IWL last season. They will now be looking forward to playing in the premier women's football competition in the country and give a good account of themselves moving forward.



