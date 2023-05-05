IWL: Jubilation for Kickstart FC, agony for Lords FA

Kickstart FC continued their winning run in the Indian Women's League 2023 after the Bangalore-based side defeated debutants Lords FA 4-1 in a Group B fixture on Friday at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

While this win sees Kickstart solidify their place in the top four of Group B with nine points from a possible 12, it means more agony for the Kochi-based side in Lords FA as they languish in sixth place with just a single victory from four matches.



Elizabeth (4'), Bibicha Devi (26'), Saru Limbu (39'), and Sonia Marak (66') found the net for Kickstart FC, while Filipino Camille Rodriguez scored her seventh goal of the season for Lords FA in the 34th minute of the match. Astam Oraon, who captained the Indian team in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match'.

Celtic Queens open their account with draw against CRPF FC

﻿The Central Reserve Police Force side continued to remain in the mix for qualification in Group B after they drew 2-2 against struggling Celtic Queens on Friday at the Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With this stalemate, the Queens registered their first points in the ongoing campaign.

It was the Celtic Queens who broke the deadlock through Mangpineng Khongsai's 39th minute goal. Soon enough during the injury time prior to the half-time whistle, CRPF equalised through Nisha.

It was the Police side who took the lead for the first time in the match in the 48th minute through Ritu's goal, but a valiant comeback was completed after 'Player of the Match' Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu scored in the 56th minute to earn Celtic Queens their first point of the season.