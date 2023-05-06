IWL: Gokulam Kerala registers biggest win in the competition's history

Gokulam Kerala thrashed Kahaani FC 14-1 in the Indian Women's League 2023 on Saturday at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With this, the Malabarians registered the biggest win in the final round of the competition's history.

Last year, it was Gokulam who had beaten Odisha Police 12-0 last year on April 16, 2022, which saw Manisha Kalyan score five goals on the day. Alakhpura had defeated Royal Wahingdoh 18-0 on October 23, 2016. However, that was during the IWL qualifiers.

The game saw shining performances from Nepal's Sabitra Bhandari and India international Sandhiya Ranganathan, both of whom scored brilliant hattricks against the Gujarat-based side.

Interestingly, it was own goal by Gokulam's Ranjana Chanu in the 10th minute which gifted Kahaani FC their first goal of the 2023 season. After that aberration, it was downhill for the local side as the Malabarians did not hold back one bit.

Ranganathan (18', 53'. 67', 68', 88'), Bhandari (20', 76', 90+4', 90+7'), Indumathi Kathiresan (45+1', 83'), Shilky Devi (33'), Ashalata Devi (81'), and Vivian Adjei (49') were the goal scorers for Gokulam in this record-breaking match.

Today's blitzkrieg towards the fag end of the match by Bhandari increased her goal tally for the season to 15 goals in just five matches. Ranganathan was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for her five-goal haul.

Mumbai Knights jump to second place

﻿Mumbai Knights maintained their proximity to table toppers Gokulam Kerala after defeating Sports Odisha 2-1 on Saturday at the Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Knights, with this win, now sit in second place with 10 points, just three behind the cruising Malabarians.

It was Sports Odisha who opened the scoring through Anju's goal in the 34th minute before Ritu Rani balanced the scales by scoring the equaliser for the Knights right before the half time whistle, in the 45+5th minute.

As soon as the second half began, Karishma Shirvoikar scored to give the Knights the lead for the first time in the match, and they made sure to hold it for the rest of the game. Karishma was give the 'Player of the Match' award for her match-winning goal.



