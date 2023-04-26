IWL 2023: Points Table, Overall Standings, Group Standings, Total Points

The Indian Women's League 2023 season has kicked off in Gujarat with 16 teams vying to be the country's best women's football team. The teams have been divided into two groups of eight teams each.

The top four teams at the end of group stages will advance to the quarter-finals. Here's how the teams stand in their respective groups:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Q: Qualified for knockouts

Group A

Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Misaka United FC 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 Sports Odisha 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 Gokulam Kerala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kahaani FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mumbai Knights 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 HOPS FC 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 Mata Rukmani FC 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group B Team Matches Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Sethu FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kickstart FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Celtic Queens FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Eastern Sporting Union 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 CRPF FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Churchill Brothers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lords FA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (Last updated on 26th April)



