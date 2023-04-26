Log In
Indian Women's League (IWL)

IWL 2023: Points Table, Overall Standings, Group Standings, Total Points

Here's how the 16 teams in the Indian Women's League 2023 season stand in their respective groups.

IWL Trophy

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 26 April 2023 5:29 AM GMT

The Indian Women's League 2023 season has kicked off in Gujarat with 16 teams vying to be the country's best women's football team. The teams have been divided into two groups of eight teams each.

The top four teams at the end of group stages will advance to the quarter-finals. Here's how the teams stand in their respective groups:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Q: Qualified for knockouts

Group A

Team

Matches

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Misaka United FC

1

1

0

0

2

0

2

3

Sports Odisha

1

1

0

0

3

2

1

3

Gokulam Kerala

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kahaani FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mumbai Knights

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

East Bengal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

HOPS FC

1

0

0

1

2

3

-1

0

Mata Rukmani FC

1

0

0

1

0

2

-2

0


Group B

Team

Matches

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Sethu FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Kickstart FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Celtic Queens FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Eastern Sporting Union

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

CRPF FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Churchill Brothers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Lords FA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Odisha FC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Last updated on 26th April)


