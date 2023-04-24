IWL 2023: Complete list of fixtures

The Hero Indian Women's League 2023 season is upon us as it is scheduled to kick off on 26th April with Misaka United FC v/s Mata Rukmani FC and Sports Odisha v/s Hops FC being played simultaneously in Gujarat.

For the first time in the competition's history, there will be 16 teams vying for the top honors. These teams have been divided into two groups of eight teams each. At the end of the group stage, the top 4 teams from each group will advance to the knockouts to determine the 2023 IWL champions.

Complete list of fixtures for IWL 2023



April 26

﻿Misaka United vs Mata Rukmani Football Club, 8:00 AM,(Transstadia)



Sports Odisha vs HOPS Football Club, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

Kahaani Football Club vs Mumbai Knights FC, 4:30 PM, (Transstadia)

East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, 4:30 PM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

April 27

Eastern Sporting Union vs Kickstart FC Karnataka, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

Lords FA Kochi YMAA vs Celtic Queens, 8:00 AM,( Shahibaug Police Stadium)

Central Reserve Police Force Football Club vs Odisha FC, 4:30 PM, (Transstadia)

April 28

Churchill Brothers vs Sethu, 4:30 PM,( Shahibaug Police Stadium)

April 29

HOPS FC vs Misaka United, 8:00 AM,( Transstadia)

Mumbai Knights vs Mata Rukmani, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

Gokulam Kerala vs Sports Odisha, 4:30 PM, (Transstadia)

East Bengal vs Kahaani, 4:30 PM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

April 30

Celtic Queens vs Eastern Sporting Union, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

Odisha vs Kickstart, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

Sethu vs Lords, 4:30 PM, (Transstadia)

Churchill Brothers vs CRPF, 4:30 PM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

May 2

Misaka United vs Mumbai Knights, 8:00 AM,(Transstadia)

HOPS vs Gokulam Kerala, 8:00 AM,(Shahibaug Police Stadium)

Mata Rukmani vs East Bengal, 4:30 PM, (Transstadia)

Sports Odisha vs Kahaani, 4:30 PM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

May 3

Eastern Union vs Odisha, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

Celtic Queens vs Sethu, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

Kickstart vs Churchill Brothers, 4:30 PM, (Transstadia)

Lords FA vs CPRF, 4:30 PM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

May 4

Gokulam Kerala vs Misaka United, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

East Bengal vs Mumbai Knights, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

Kahaani vs HOPS, 4:30 PM, (Transstadia)

Sports Odisha vs Mata Rukmani, 4:30 PM, (Shahibaug Police Stadium)

May 5

Sethu vs Eastern Sporting Union, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

Churchill Brothers vs Odisha, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

CRPF vs Celtic Queens, 4.30 PM, (Transstadia)

Lords FA vs Kickstart, 4.30 PM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

May 6

Misaka United vs East Bengal, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

Gokulam Kerala vs Kahaani, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

Mumbai Knights vs Sports Odisha, 4.30 PM, (Transstadia)

HOPS vs Mata Rukmani, 4.30 PM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

May 7

Eastern Sporting Union vs Churchill Brothers, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

Sethu vs CRPF, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

Odisha vs Lords FA, 4.30 PM, (Transstadia)

Celtic Queens vs Kickstart, 4.30 PM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

May 9

Kahaani vs Misaka United, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

Sports Odisha vs East Bengal, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

Mata Rukmani vs Gokulam Kerala, 4.30 PM(Transstadia)

HOPS vs Mumbai Knights, 4.30 PM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

May 10

CRPF vs Eastern Union, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

Lords FA vs Churchill Brothers, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

Kickstart vs Sethu, 4.30 PM, (Transstadia)

Celtic Queens vs Odisha, 4.30 PM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

May 12

Misaka United vs Sports Odisha, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

Kahaani vs Mata Rukmani, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

East Bengal vs HOPS, 4.30 PM, (Transstadia)

Gokulam Kerala vs Mumbai Knights, 4.30 PM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

May 13

Eastern Sporting Union vs Lords FA, 8:00 AM, (Transstadia)

CRPF vs Kickstart, 8:00 AM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

Churchill Brothers vs Celtic Queen, 4.30 PM, (Transstadia)

Sethu vs Odisha, 4.30 PM, (Shahibaug police stadium)

May 16 (Quarter-finals)

Quarter-final 1: Second placed (Group B) v/s Fourth placed (Group A), 8:00 AM

Quarter-final 2: Second placed (Group A) v/s Fourth placed (Group B), 8:00 AM

Quarter-final 3: First placed (Group B) v/s Third placed (Group A), 4: 30 PM

Quarter-final 4: First placed (Group A) v/s Third placed (Group B), 4:30 PM

May 19 (Semi-finals)

Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 1 v/s Winner of Quarter-final 2, 4:30 PM

Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 v/s Winner of Quarter-final 4, 8:00 PM

May 21 (Final)

Winner of Semi-final 1 v/s Winner of Semi-final 2, 6:00 PM