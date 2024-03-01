IWL: HOPS FC takes fluent win over East Bengal to restart the season

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) returned after a three-week pause due to the FIFA Window, with a clash between Hops FC and East Bengal FC at the Ambedkar Stadium in the capital today on Friday.

Hops FC resumed their IWL campaign again with a commanding 3-0 victory over their Kolkata rivals to complete the season double on the East Bengal. They were leading at the halftime with two goals scored by Pooja and the Ghanaian Gladys Amfobea’s in the 26th and 40th minutes respectively,

Fredrica Torkuzor, also from Ghana scores the final goal for the club, in the 89th minute, gave the home side crucial three points in the race for the title.

The game kicked off with an early opportunity for East Bengal in the 6th minute when Sanjida’s powerful header was saved with finesse by HOPS FC custodian Anshika.

HOPS FC missed an early opportunity when Neha attempted a left-footer from inside the box in the 9th minute, but East Bengal FC goalkeeper Mamani Das collected the ball safely.

In the 14th minute, there was another exciting moment as Federica unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box. However, luck was not on her side, as the ball narrowly missed the target, sailing wide.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 26th minute when Pooja of Hops FC seized an opportunity, slotting the ball into the net with precision. Neha provided a crucial pass from the left, setting up the goal-scoring moment for Pooja.

Despite numerous attempts from both sides, the score remained unchanged until the 34th minute, when Neha, once again, found herself in a scoring position. However, her shot sailed over the crossbar.

The momentum swung in favour of Hops FC in the 40th minute when Gladys capitalised on a seamless cross from Fredrica and made no mistake in executing a clinical finish.

HOPS FC put the game to bed in the dying minutes of the game with Frederica's calm finish from inside the box after dribbling past two East Bengal defenders. Fredrica now has seven goals and she is one of the joint second-top scorers in the league.

The Om Prakash Chibber-coached side now have 13 points from nine matches, with one draw and four defeats, and stand fourth on the points table. East Bengal on other hand have just four points and stand dismal sixth on the table with eight losses and a win.