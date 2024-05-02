FIFA congratulates Odisha FC Women for winning Indian Women's League

Odisha FC has received a congratulatory letter from FIFA for clinching the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2023-24 title. Gianni Infantino (FIFA President) congratulated Odisha FC for their great achievement, in a letter addressed to Mr. Kalyan Chaubey (AIFF President).

The Odisha FC Women's Team has secured their spot in the AFC Women's Champions League next season, marking a significant milestone in their journey to success.

The club's dominant performance in the IWL 2023-24, marked by 10 victories and just one loss, underscores their status as the league's leading force.

In a letter addressed to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote," By means of this letter, I am pleased to congratulate the new champions of India, Odisha FC Women!"

"Their constant efforts and results throughout the season have paid off, resulting in this important title. Congratulations to each and every member of the team and the club for this great achievement," the letter read further.

FIFA President also thanked AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey for his support and work for the women's development.

"While thanking you and your Federation for your continuous support, work, and dedication to the development of women’s football in your country, I look forward, dear President, to seeing you again soon," the letter concluded.