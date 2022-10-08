'You're laughing, but I'm serious'- Sunil Chhetri on working hard to make the first team

Bengaluru FC will take on NorthEast United FC on 8th October, 2022 in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava stadium. This will be the first match of the 2022-23 season for both the sides.

When you have a certain Sunil Chhetri in your team, his place in the starting line up is assured right? The man himself doesn't think so. "I'm just trying to do my best to make sure I get into the starting eleven. You're laughing, but I'm serious. The kind of competition we have in the team, it's getting difficult because we've got some really good young players who are pushing us," he said.

The Blues finished 6th last year and debutant Simon Grayson has brought in to change just that. With the Durand Cup under his belt, Grayson has showed that he is capable of delivering regular results at the successful club.



"When I first came to the football club, I made it clear that I wasn't coming here to have a period of coaching and not doing anything. I want to win as many football matches as possible. We've got a winning mentality at this football club and I want to keep that going. This is a tough division, but we believe in ourselves," Grayson said.

Facing off the Englishman will be another new face at the Highlanders' camp in Marco Balbul. NEUFC had a dismal season in the 2021-22 as they finished 10th with most number of losses (12). Balbul has a tough challenge in front of him, but the question is, can he do it?

"We want to build this club for the future. They are 14 new players we bring to this team, to bring them in the pre-season, to acclimatize and adapt them to Indian conditions. The bottom line is to play good football for our fans, which is the most important thing for us," the man from Israel said.





