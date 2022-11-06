Woodwork denies victory in Mumbai City-ATK Mohun Bagan draw

Mumbai City FC played out a 2-2 draw at home against ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday in the Indian Super League. An exciting match to say the least, both sides gave their all to get all three points. However, the peculiar star of the fixture will have to be the woodwork.

Yes, the frame of the goal saw quite a bit of action throughout the 90 minutes of the game. Approximately, the ball struck the upright or the crossbar about six times! The first instance led to the Islanders drawing first blood in the first five minutes.

It was winger Lallianzuala Chhangte who got the ball on his left foot and shot a screamer which rattled the crossbar, bounced inside the goal, and bounced off the woodwork once more! Shortly after, Liston Colaco of the Mariners had a glorious opportunity to equalise but his header was denied by the crossbar.

ATKMB equalised early in the second half (47th minute) when Liston squared the ball to an incoming Joni Kauko whose shot took a deflection off Mehtab Singh and nestled into the goal.

The next time the crossbar came into the play was at the 71st minute when Ahmed Jahouh swung the ball to find Rostyn Griffiths. Initially, the shot hit the frame but the rebound possibly took a slight touch off the defender to give MCFC the lead once again.

Shortly after Lenny Rodrigues of the Mariners camp was sent off. However, Juan Ferrando's men looked more hungrier than ever! Greg Stewart hit the bar with his direct freekick at the 84th minute before the visiting side scored through a deft Carl McHugh header, thanks to a pinpoint Dimitri Petratos cross.

The final time the post influenced the proceedings was when Alberto Noguera's 93rd minute shot hit the upright to deny Mumbai a last-gasp winner. With this draw, Des Buckingham's men remain at third place, while the Kolkata-side at 5th.