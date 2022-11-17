'Wish I could have 20 new players,' says Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson after defeat

Bengaluru FC were faced with a humiliating 0-4 defeat against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League on Thursday. This was the Blues' second loss in a row, after their 0-1 defeat to East Bengal. Next match however, is with fourth-placed FC Goa.

In the post-match interview, former footballer Erik Paartalu quizzed head coach Simon Grayson on what him and the team will be taking to the very much tough test against the Gaurs on 26th November. The Englishman's answer was quite blunt with a cheeky smile.



"20 new players, I wish I could. There's no player in that dressing room who can tell me that they deserve to get picked in the next game. Udanta (Singh) was probably the bright spark on the right wing but defensively, we weren't great with experienced players making mistakes. I can do whatever I want for the next game against Goa, we need a reaction," Grayson said blatantly.

Jorge Diaz and Apuia dealt an early blow to the Blues in the first half when both Islanders' players scored a goal each. From there on, it was downhill for Grayson and co. Apart from a few half-chances in the first half, Des Buckingham's men completely dominated the proceedings.

"First half we thought we did okay but made one stupid mistake which led to the first goal. We had a chance to equalise but didn't take it. Mumbai are a good possession-based team who move the ball around well but today they were runners and were more passionate. I'm not happy," Simon said.

The coach was visibly furious with his players as he couldn't wait to get back in the dressing room and speak to them about tonight's performance. "Wait till I get back in there (dressing room). We changed the system a few times tonight but the basic of football is you run around and win games. Confidence is obviously isn't as high as it should be," he added.



