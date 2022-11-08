Wilmar Jordan Gill close to signing deal with Northeast United FC

Northeast United FC has finalized talks with Wilmar Jordan Gill as a replacement for Sylvester Igboun. A source close to the development has confirmed he is close to signing a one-year deal with the club. The signing will be completed during the January transfer window.



Wilmar started his football career for the youth team of Nacional. After that, he went on to play for Atl Sabana, Gyeongnam FC, Litech Lovech, TJ Teda, Emirates club, and many other famous teams across the world. In 2016, he signed a deal with the famous CSKA Sofia Club of Bulgaria. He also played extensive football in Portugal for famous clubs like Chaves and Famalico.

Last season he played for Portuguesa FC of Venezuela's top division. He played 24 matches for them scoring five goals. He was adjudged the top goalscorer in the Bulgarian top division while playing for Litech Lovec where he scored 20 goals in the tournament. Wilmar primarily plays as a target man ,but he is also capable of playing as a second striker.

His strong physique and his anticipation may be a great treasure to the NEUFC squad if the deal materialises. However, he is quite slow off the ball and he hasn't played a single match since September 2022.

Northeast United FC are currently not at the best of their form. They are currently at the bottom of the table without a single win from five matches. Also off the field issues are hurting the team's spirit of NEUFC. It's left to be seen whether the inclusion of Wilmar can infuse a new spirit into the team.

