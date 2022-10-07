Who will win ISL 2022-23?

New coaches, new players, new format, but the same question of 'who will win it all?'. The Indian Super League 2022-23 is ready to bring in another season of surprises and disappointments in equal measure.

If you are not sure where your favourite team will finish on the league table, don't worry! The Bridge puts forward its predictions for the ISL 2022-23 season. Let's see how many of these we get right, and how many of these will come back to bite us:

League Winner's Shield: Hyderabad FC

Championship cup: Kerala Blasters FC

The Bridge's ISL 2022-23 league table predictions

Hyderabad FC (1st)

We feel Manolo Marquez's men have some unfinished business. After narrowly missing out the top spot to Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC last year, the ever-so-consistent Nizams will surely clinch the shield this time around.

Mumbai City FC (2nd)

The Islanders are certainly one of the strongest teams on paper, but their defensive uncertainties might cost them in the long season and snatch the shield away from them.

Bengaluru FC (3rd)

The Blues, fresh from their Durand Cup win, will have enough quality and experience in their side to make it to the top four but their lack of squad depth in the midfield might hold them back.

Odisha FC (4th)

This season surely will be a much better season for the Juggernauts after finishing mid-table last time out. Under Josep Gombau, the team does have the tools to make it to the top four.

Kerala Blasters FC (5th)

While in the league stage they might falter here and there, we feel that the Yellow Army too has some unfinished business, and this time they will go all they way to win the cup.

FC Goa (6th)

Probably the youngest side in this year's ISL, FC Goa under new coach will do well enough to earn them a ticket to the play-off matches, but that's all.

ATK Mohun Bagan (7th)

The lack of recruitment in the forwards department after the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams might just cost Mariners their season.

Chennaiyin FC (8th)

Thomas Brdaric being a new coach might not adapt to the ways of ISL quickly enough. Moreover, apart from a few players, their squad's quality isn't that great as compared to their opponents.

Jamshedpur FC (9th)

The departure of Owen Coyle as well as Greg Stewart can be huge factors in determining the Men of Steel's 2022-23 season.

East Bengal (10th)

The Red and Gold will certainly be a tough opponent but given the short amount of time in which they had to create a squad might, their season might not shape up the way Stephen Constantine wants it to.

Northeast United FC (11th)

The Highlanders too have a new coach. While their foreign contingent looks strong, their Indian players might not be as good.

That being said, the game is played on the pitch and not on paper. May the best team win!