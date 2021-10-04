ISL: Who were the previous Indian Super League golden boot winners?

In the past seven editions of the Indian Super League, the fans have witnessed goals flowing in every match. As hardly two months are left for another sparkling season of the ISL, let us have a look at the Golden Boot winners of the past seven editions.

1) 2014 - Elano Blumer

Elano Blumer, the marquee and skipper of the Chennaiyin FC side won the Golden Boot award in the very first edition of the Indian Super League. The team scored a total of 24 goals in that season out of which 8 were bagged in by the Brazilian attacking midfielder who has 50 appearances and 9 goals for his country.

Elano Blumer (Image Source: indiatvnews.com)

2) 2015 - Stiven Mendoza



The 23-year-old Colombian left-winger (now 29-years-old) won many hearts in India when he plied his trade for Chennaiyin FC. In the second edition of the Indian Super League, he scored 13 goals for the Marina Machans and led them towards winning their first accolade. Mendoza also scored a scintillating goal in the final when he dribbled past 3 FC Goa footballers and netted the ball home, which ultimately determined Chennaiyin FC's fate that season.

Stiven Mendoza (Image Source: ISL Media)

3) 2016 - Marcelinho



Marcelinho scored 10 goals for Delhi Dynamos in the third edition of the Indian Super League and went on to become the recipient of the Golden Boot award. Delhi Dynamos, a club which has now transformed into Odisha FC, finished third in the points table, but failed to bag the silverware that season.

Marcelinho (Image Source: ISL Media)

4) 2017/18 and 2018/19 - Ferran Corominas



Ferran Corominas, popularly known as Coro, is one of the most prolific goal-scorers of the Indian Super League. In both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, he was the highest goal-scorer and was awarded with the Golden Boot award. In 2017/18, he scored 18 goals and in the next season he bagged in 16 goals. Though FC Goa, the team which he represented, failed to come out as winners in both the seasons, Coro's performance was one to be relished.

Ferran Corominas (Image Source: sportsadda.com)

5) 2019/20 - Nerijus Valskis



The Lithuanian centre forward scored 15 goals in 20 matches for Chennaiyin FC and emerged as the highest goal-scorer of the tournament. Despite winning the Golden Boot award, his team unfortunately lost to ATK FC in the grand finale by 3-1.

Nerijus Valskis (Image Source: ISL Media)

6) 2020/21 - Igor Angulo



The Spanish centre forward, who was a part of the Spanish U-21 side, was brought in by FC Goa ahead of the 2020/21 season. Angulo went on to score 14 goals in 21 matches and recieved the Golden Boot in the previous edition of the Indian Super League. He has been signed by Mumbai City FC this season to do the same for the Islanders.

Igor Angulo (Image Source: ISL Media)

Whom do you think will shine out as the highest goal-scorer in this edition of the Indian Super League?