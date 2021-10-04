ISL: Who were the previous Indian Super League champions?

The Indian Super League 2021-22 is all set to begin from 19th November, 2021. Before the dawn of the new season arrives, let's look back at the champions of the last seven editions of this prestigious league.

1) 2014 - Atletico de Kolkata

The franchise from Kolkata, Atletico de Kolkata was the first team ever to win the Indian Super League. Captained by former Liverpool and Villareal stalwart, Josemi, this side which consisted of footballers like Luis Garcia, Ofentse Nato, Borja Fernandez and Edel Bete was guided by Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas. Atletico de Kolkata won the final by beating Kerala Blasters FC by 1-0, courtesy a "Fergie-time" header from Mohammed Rafique.

2014 ISL Champions Atletico de Kolkata. (Image Source: ISL Media)

2) 2015 - Chennaiyin FC

The Marina Machans displayed zeal under their Italian gaffer Marco Materazzi and were brilliant in their 2015 Indian Super League captain. Captained by former Brazilian international Elano Blumer and led upfront by the highest goal-scorer of that season, Stiven Mendoza, Chennaiyin FC won the finals against FC Goa when they defeated the Gaurs 3-2 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

2015 ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC (Image Source: thequint.com)

3) 2016 - Atletico de Kolkata

Atletico de Kolkata won their second title in 2016 under the coaching of Jose Francisco Molina when they defeated Kerala Blasters FC 4-3 in the tiebreaker. The finale initially ended level with each team scoring a goal. The match was played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Henrique Sereno who equalised for Atletico de Kolkata was awarded as the Man of the Match.

2016 ISL Champions Atletico de Kolkata. (Image Source: ISL Media)

4) 2017/18 - Chennaiyin FC

John Gregory's Chennaiyin FC bagged in their second Indian Super League after beating Bengaluru FC in the finals by 3-2. The team consisted of responsible footballers like Rapahel Augusto. A remarkable fact about that season was the league had got recognition from the AFC (Asian Football Confederation), which meant the teams would now be able to secure a playoff spot in the AFC Cup.

2017/18 ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC (Image Source: pinterest.com)

5) 2018/19 - Bengaluru FC

The 2018/19 season marked the rise of Bengaluru FC as the new champions, as previously the accolade was shared either by Atletico de Kolkata or Chennaiyin FC. Under the coaching of Carles Cuadrat and the leadership of Sunil Chettri, Bengaluru FC were outstanding throughout their campaign and went on to grab their first Indian Super League silverware after defeating FC Goa, courtesy of a goal from Rahul Bheke in the 117th minute.

2018/19 ISL Champions Bengaluru FC. (Image Source: ISL Media)

6) 2019/20 - ATK FC

ATK FC, as they were named after parting ways with Atletico de Kolkata in 2017 won the Indian Super League for the third time. Led by their captain Roy Krishna and guided by the tactical mastermind of Antonio Lopez Habas, ATK performed exceptionally throughout the season and went on to defeat Chennaiyin FC and won the title. The final match ended 3-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

2019/20 Champions ATK FC. (Image Source: thequint.com)

7) 2020/21 - Mumbai City FC

The 2020/21 season saw the league to be played under closed doors for the first time as the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world as well as India. In 2019, Mumbai City FC became the eighth club under City Football Group after the company bought 65% shares in the club and made a formidable side ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. They went on to win the Indian Super League for the very first time when they defeated ATK Mohun Bagan by 2-1 in the finals. Bipin Singh was awarded as the "Hero of the Match".

2020/21 ISL Champions Mumbai City FC. (Image Source: ISL Media)

Whom do you think will bag in the 2021/22 Indian Super League silverware?