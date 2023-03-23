Who are the award winners of the Indian Super League 2022-23?

While ATK Mohun Bagan took away the winner's medals and Bengaluru FC the runners-up's, there were numerous other known and new awards given out to clubs and players alike at the end of the 2022-23 Indian Super League.

The following are the award winners of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season:

Best Pitch Award

This award was given out to acknowledge the work put in by the ground and maintenance crew to keep the pitch in the best condition possible throughout the season.

Winners: Kerala Blasters

Grassroots Award

With a centurion of U-23 players gracing this Indian Super League season, this award was given to the team who gave the most opportunities to budding footballers. The league awarded the prize to two teams.

Winners: Bengaluru FC and FC Goa

KFC Street Baller

This award was given to the player who lit up the pitch with their skills and turns, and wowed the audience with their sparkling performances.

Winner: Noah Sadaoui (FC Goa)

Golden Glove

The award was given to the best goalkeeper who's been supremely proactive between the sticks. For the 2022-23 season, it was ATK Mohun Bagan's Vishal Kaith who helped guide his team to the ISL title.

With 12 clean sheets from 24 games, Kaith won the 'Golden Glove' award. Moreover, he even saved Bruno Ramires' penalty during the penalty shootout in the final against Bengaluru FC, which helped the Mariners immensely.

Winner: Vishal Kaith

Golden Boot

Odisha FC's Diego Maurico was awarded the 'Golden Boot' as the Brazilian scored 12 goals in 21 matches. He pipped ATKMB's Dimitri Petratos as the Australian had played two more matches.

Morever, Mauricio beat compatriot Cleiton Silva of East Bengal to the award on account of having more assists throughout the league.

Winner: Diego Mauricio

Emerging Player of the Year

It was Bengaluru FC's Sivasakthi Narayanan who was rightfully adjudged as the league's 'Emerging Player'. The 21-year-old forward scored six goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances, and more importantly, took veteran Sunil Chhetri's place in the starting lineup.

Unfortunately, the forward forced off the field with an injury after only being on for 30 seconds in the final. Nonetheless, a bandaged Siva was present to collect his award in the post-match ceremony.

Winner: Sivasakthi Narayanan

Hero of the League (Golden Ball)

Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte shone the brightest this season and was deservedly awarded the 'Golden Ball' award. The speedy winger scored 10 times and provided six assists in 22 appearances for the Islanders.

Winner: Lallianzuala Chhangte

