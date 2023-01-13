ISL: Who are the most creative players in the 2022-23 season so far?

The Indian Super League has seen its fair bunch of creative players come, go, and spend a good amount of time in the country, wowing us with their accurate long-balls and well-weighted through balls.

Similarly, the 2022-23 season has been no different. Some new faces and some old are adorning the season with their assists and flavourful passes which lead to them. While there's a significant difference in the players who are creating chances and those with the assists, one man rules the roost in both tallies.

Mumbai City FC talisman Greg Stewart has been on the forefront on both the highest number of assists as well as the highest number of chances created. In 13 games played, the Scottish midfielder has racked up seven assists and also created 38 chances!

Unlike last season, when Stewart was the main man for Jamshedpur FC for both goals and assists, the foreigner has been the provider at large for the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz to finish the move this campaign.

Apart from Greg, first-timer in the league in ATK Mohun Bagan's Dimitri Petratos also finds himself in top five of both lists. The Australian has provided six assists, just one less than Stewart, and created 29 chances in 11 games.

The others in the top five in both categories are as different as apples to oranges. Here are the top five players in either category who are increasing the creative quotient of the ISL by a notch:

Top 5 players with most assists in ISL 2022-23 so far:

Greg Stewart (Mumbai City FC)- 7 (13 games) Dimitri Petratos (ATK Mohun Bagan)- 6 (11 games) Naorem Singh (East Bengal)- 5 (11 games) Noah Sadaoui (FC Goa)- 5 (13 games) Jorge Diaz (Mumbai City FC)- 5 (13 games)





Top 5 players with most chances created in ISL 2022-23 so far: