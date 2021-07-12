ISL: Kerala Blasters announce Ivan Vukomanovic's coaching staff ahead of the season

Kochi, 10 July 2021: Kerala Blasters FC has today announced that Werner Martens and Slaven Progoveki have joined the club's coaching staff for the upcoming ISL season.

Werner Martens will be the strength and conditioning coach, and Slaven will be the Goal Keeping coach for the club.

Werner comes with a wealth of experience, having worked in the premier divisions of Belgium, Slovakia, Holland, and Saudi Arabia. The 39-year-old has more than 10 years of experience in the area of football fitness and conditioning.





Slaven, the goalkeeping coach at Kerala Blasters (Source: KBFC Media)

Slaven Progovecki comes with 20+ years of experience as a Goalkeeping Coach, having worked with various clubs in and around Serbia. He was also the Goal Keeping coach of the U14 and U15 Serbian National Team from the year 2019 to 2020.

