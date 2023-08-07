Weekly Round-Up: Indian Super League Transfers

The Indian Super League (ISL) transfer window continues to be a hive of activity, with clubs making significant moves to enhance their squads for the upcoming 2023-24 season. This week's round-up showcases some notable completed transfer deals that are set to shape the league's landscape and inject fresh energy into the competition.

Completed Transfer Deals:

1. Chennaiyin FC Signs Brazilian Maestro Rafael Crivellaro

Chennaiyin FC has made a splash in the transfer market by securing the services of Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro. The 34-year-old playmaker, who previously captained Chennaiyin FC during their triumphant 2020-21 campaign, rejoins the squad with a reputation for flair and creativity.

Crivellaro's impact during the 2019-20 season, where he contributed seven goals and eight assists, remains etched in the memories of fans.

2. Bengaluru FC Adds Dutch Defender Keziah Veendorp

Bengaluru Football Club has reinforced their defensive ranks with the signing of Dutch defender Keziah Veendorp on a two-year deal. The 174-appearance veteran, who showcased his skills in the Eredivisie with FC Emmen, brings his experience and prowess to the Indian football scene.

Veendorp's journey from the FC Groningen Academy to being part of the Eredivisie promotion-winning squad highlights his dedication and skill. A former Dutch youth international, Veendorp's captaincy during the 2014 UEFA U17 European Championships showcases his leadership qualities.

3. Ayush Adhikari joins Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has made yet another promising acquisition by signing central midfielder Ayush Adhikari for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The 22-year-old Delhi-born talent joins the ranks of the Marina Machans, becoming the 11th player to join the squad this season. Adhikari's transition from Kerala Blasters FC is expected to bolster Chennaiyin FC's midfield strength.

With a goal to his name in the RF Development League and an assist during his time with Indian Arrows FC in the I-League, Adhikari brings versatility and potential to his new club.

4. Jamshedpur FC Bolsters Defense with Wungngayam Muirang

Jamshedpur FC has secured the services of Wungngayam Muirang, a talented defender who joins the club from Bengaluru FC. Known for his calm demeanor on the ball and a rare affinity for utilizing his left foot in the center-back role, the 24-year-old Muirang brings a unique skill set to the squad.

His contributions at Bengaluru FC were highlighted by his participation in seven Hero ISL matches, and he played a pivotal role in the club's Durand Cup triumph in 2022.

5. Hyderabad FC Welcomes Winger Makan Chothe

Hyderabad FC has added a fresh dimension to their lineup by signing winger Makan Chothe. The budding talent from Manipur has penned a three-year deal with the Yellow and Black.

Chothe has made a name for himself in the Indian football scene. Breaking onto the scene with Minerva Punjab academy, he showcased his mettle in the I-League and left a mark in the 2019 AFC Cup. His seamless transition to the ISL, first with FC Goa and later with Hyderabad FC, exemplifies his adaptability and dedication.

6. Kerala Blasters Secures Goalkeeper Lara Sharma on Loan

Kerala Blasters has bolstered their ranks with the signing of goalkeeper Lara Sharma on a one-year loan deal from Bengaluru FC. The 24-year-old custodian, a product of the esteemed Tata Football Academy, brings a polished skill set honed through years of experience.

Having traversed the footballing ranks with Indian Arrows, ATK (reserves), and Bengaluru FC, Sharma's journey is a testament to his dedication and determination. As a Durand Cup winner and a representative of the national U18 team, Sharma's arrival adds depth and proficiency to Kerala Blasters' goalkeeping unit.

7. Jamshedpur FC Secures Croatian Striker Petar Sliskovic

Jamshedpur FC has made a significant addition to their ranks with the signing of Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic. The club announced the acquisition on Tuesday, revealing that Sliskovic joins the Men of Steel on a one-year deal from Chennaiyin FC.

The Croat arrives with an impressive debut ISL season, leaving his mark with 8 goals and 4 assists in just 17 appearances for his former club. Sliskovic's footballing prowess extends beyond his goal-scoring abilities; he is recognized for his aerial strength, technical finesse, and physical prowess.

8. NorthEast United FC Welcomes Huidrom Thoi Singh

NorthEast United FC has continued their mission of embracing local talent by signing promising midfielder Huidrom Thoi Singh. The Manipur-born youngster joins the Highlanders' roster, contributing to the ever-expanding pool of talented prospects from the region.

Thoi's journey from the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy to Bengaluru FC was remarkable. Thoi's recognition as the recipient of the Golden Ball award at the Reliance Foundation Development League 2023 underlines his exceptional performance and potential.

9. Odisha FC Secures Lalthathanga Khawlhring 'Puitea' with Record Fee

Odisha FC has made a monumental move by finalizing the transfer of Lalthathanga Khawlhring 'Puitea' on a three-year deal, sealing a club-record transfer fee.

A notable chapter in Puitea's journey unfolded with Kerala Blasters. Puitea's partnership with Jeakson Singh played a pivotal role in Kerala Blasters' journey to the Hero ISL finals, solidifying his status as a midfield dynamo.

The midfielder's triumph extended with ATK Mohun Bagan (now Mohun Bagan Super Giant), culminating in the Hero ISL 2022-23 championship victory.

10. NorthEast United FC Welcomes Versatile Defender Asheer Akhtar

NorthEast United FC has enhanced their defensive prowess by securing the services of versatile defender Asheer Akhtar from Sreenidi Deccan on an undisclosed transfer fee on a two-year deal. The right-back's adaptability extends beyond his primary position, as he is equally adept at playing as a centre-back, adding an additional layer of strategic depth to the Highlanders' squad.

The defender's accolades include being part of the Hero ISL-winning Bengaluru FC squad during the 2018-19 season.

11. East Bengal FC Reinforces Defense with Jordan Elsey

Emami East Bengal FC has made a significant defensive addition by securing the services of Australian defender Jordan Elsey. The 29-year-old centre-back's journey is marked by achievements, having clinched an A-League Premiership and Championship, as well as two Australia Cups (2018 and 2019) with Adelaide United.

12. East Bengal FC Welcomes Spanish Veteran Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas

Emami East Bengal FC adds an element of Spanish flair to their roster with the signing of defender Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas. A seasoned player in Spanish football, Pardo has notched over 70 appearances in La Liga 2. His recent instrumental role in Eldense's return to Spain's second tier underscores his impact and leadership.

With clubs laser-focused on building formidable lineups, the intensity of the transfer market mirrors the passion that drives Indian football enthusiasts from every corner of the country.