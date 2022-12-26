We should achieve something positive with the home advantage: Ishfaq Ahmed

With both clubs tied on points after ATK Mohun Bagan's loss to NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC would like to earn all three in order to move up to the third spot on the Indian Super League points table. Ivan Vukomanovic, the head coach of Kerala Blasters FC, was not present hence assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed addressed the media.

It's going to be one of the most crucial games of this season, according to Ishfaq Ahmed. "I think it's a very important match, I'd say it's one of the important matches of the season as they (Odisha FC) have the same number of points as us and I think we have been playing good football. It's our home match and with the support of home fans and home ground advantage we should achieve something positive in the match and we're pretty much confident."

Ishfaq Ahmed was accompanied by Jeakson Singh. This season, the midfielder has been a consistent feature in the team. Vukomanovic made a few adjustments following the loss against Mumbai City FC, and one of them involved replacing Puitea with Ivan Kalyuzhnyi. The 21 year old was asked about the modifications.

"Last time I was playing with Puitea. He's also a good player. Now, with Vanya (Kaliuzhnyi), we started playing together suddenly. We both are starting to know each other well but before, in the first two-three matches, we weren't completely understanding each other. Now we've become more understanding of each other. It's good for the team and for both of us to perform well and to help the team to win matches."

When Odisha FC takes on Kerala Blasters FC at their home, head coach Josep Gombau anticipates an equally competitive game.

"It is a very good game to play in Kochi against a very good side. We are equals at the table, playing away in a nice environment, and it is a place where every single coach and player wants to be there to try and get a good result. Every game is different, but we need to have the right mentality to get a good result."

Josep Gombau was accompanied by defender Sahil Panwar. Sahil was enthralled by the possibility of taking on Kerala Blasters FC on their home field. "We want to go to Kerala and win the game. It is a place where, as a player, you want to go there because the atmosphere is amazing," Panwar said.



