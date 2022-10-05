'We have 27 players on our team, how many more do you need?'- Stephen Constantine on his East Bengal squad

East Bengal will be ringing in the new Indian Super League season when they face Kerala Blasters on 7th October, 2022. Earlier today, the Red and Gold Brigade confirmed their ISL squad for the 2022-23 season.

"We have 27 players in our squad, how many more do you need?" East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine had said during a media interaction when quizzed about his team's lack of depth.

"Many players wouldn't have been playing in the ISL if we hadn't taken them. This is their opportunity to prove the naysayers wrong," the coach added. The squad looks promising judging from their Durand Cup and pre-season matches. However, their mettle will be truly tested against the Yellow Army on Friday in the season opener.

East Bengal squad for the ISL 2022-23 season



Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Ivan Gonzalez, Charalambos Kyriacou, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Pritam Singh, Nabi Hussain

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh, Tuhin Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Alex Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jordan O'Doherty, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mobashir Rahman, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Himanshu Jangra

Forwards: Eliandro, Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, VP Suhair