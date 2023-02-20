WATCH: Mumbai City FC lift the ISL 2022-23 League Shield

Mumbai City FC were presented the coveted Hero Indian Super League Winners’ Shield after their last game of the league season at their home stadium the Mumbai Football Arena after narrowly losing to East Bengal 1-0, in a match that was thoroughly dominated by the Islanders.

The Islanders’ squad and coaching staff received their medals and were presented the pristine League Winners’ Shield in front of hordes of adoring fans.

The energy of the home fans made the atmosphere in the packed stadium electric as their cheers echoed throughout the Mumbai Football Arena for the Mumbai City FC team they unrelentingly supported throughout the season.

After the presentation, most of the players were highly elated and emotional as they paraded the Shield and their medals around the stadium while expressing deep gratitude to the home crowd for their consistent support in the 2022/23 ISL season.

Watch the moment the team lifted their second shield in the history of the ISL:

