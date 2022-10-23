WATCH: Man invades the pitch in ISL game

It was Bartholomew Ogbeche who headed in Hyderabad FC's sole goal at the 83rd minute to make sure the Nizams took all three points against Bengaluru FC on Saturday. However, the Nigerian wasn't the only star to put on a show at the Gachibowli stadium.

At the 58th minute, a pitch invader graced the pitch. It was a Hyderabad corner and all the Blues, including skipper Sunil Chhetri, had come back to defend it. The invader came to Chhetri and bowed down to him.

After that, the man was asked by the referee to leave the pitch, which he did with as he waved at the crowd and quite swiftly evaded security to get back into the stands. Watch the incident right here:

Here's the star, apart from Ogbeche of course, who graced the Gachibowli stadium! Understandable that he invaded the pitch for a certain Sunil Chhetri!#HYDBFC #HyderabadFC #BengaluruFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/EW14cCfqRU — Rajdeep Saha (@rswrites25) October 22, 2022



