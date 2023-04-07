WATCH: Bengaluru FC gives away 'Champions 2023' t-shirts to underprivileged children

Most football clubs make 'Champions' t-shirts in the hopes of donning them after clinching a particular tournament. Bengaluru FC had done just that ahead of their Indian Super League 2022-23 final against ATK Mohun Bagan, which they eventually went on to lose via a penalty shootout.

Usually, these specifically made t-shirts tend to be thrown inside the bin, but the Blues decided to do something worthwhile with them. Recently, skipper Sunil Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam distributed the 'Champions 2023' t-shirts to underprivileged children.

"Generally the boys do not like doing stuff on our off days. Today is an off day, but when this was proposed, the three of us happily agreed," Chhetri said.

"This is the t-shirt we were supposed to wear, but that's fine," Gurpreet brandished the jersey to the camera with a smile. "Because it says 'champions', anyone can be a champion. The people who are going to get this are going to be champions today," he added.

The club teamed up with the Robin Hood Army, an NGO, and gave away these very jerseys to children belonging to various underprivileged communities in Bangalore. This initiative also intends to give away the t-shirts to those in need across orphanages, old-age homes, and hospitals in the days to come.

Watch the Bengaluru FC players bring a smile to the children here:



