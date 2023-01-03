WATCH: Apostolos Giannou scores back-heel goal; Kerala Blasters join 200-goal club

Kerala Blasters defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League on Tuesday, in Kochi. The hosts scored thanks to the strikes from Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Adrian Luna. The Red Miners' solitary goal came from Daniel Chima.

The Greek-Australian player in Giannou gave Kerala the lead within the first 10 minutes of the game. Moreover, the finish was nothing but a deft back-heel touch which guided the ball into the far corner, past goalie Vishal Yadav.

Moreover, Blasters, who are now placed third in the points table, entered the 200-goal club in the history of the league after their win over Jamshedpur. They joined esteemed company in Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, and FC Goa.

However, it was Apostolos' wonder finish which got the ball rolling. Watch the strike right here:



