Tribal school students get to be mascots in ISL match

Child mascots accompanying players to the pitch from the tunnel is an usual part of football. Normally, players from the home team's academy are the ones who get this golden chance but Kerala Blasters are trying to set a different example. The yellow brigade launched an initiative called "Yellow Heart" in order to influence, connect and serve the society through football.

An initiative by the #KeralaBlasters sees children from Ekalavya tribal residential school get a chance to be child mascots for the players! What an experience for the little ones!#KBFCMCFC #ISL



As a part of the Yellow Heart, Kerala Blasters are giving an opportunity to the students of Ekalavya residential school to experience the atmosphere in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. Twenty two students are all set to steal a little bit of limelight with the players of Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC.



Speaking on a local radio programme, Rajah Rizwan, the director of KBFC academy and women's team opened up about the inspiration behind this initiative.

"It's an initiative amongst many we have in pipe line to bring positive changes to the community through sports. We are trying to see how we can influence the community in a good way.

"Specifically this opportunity came through the Ernakulam District Sports Council. Ekalavya Model Residential school comes under the tribal extension of Kerala government. Sixth standard students of this institution will be brought to the stadium this time.



"Twenty two students will walk out of the tunnel with the players of both the teams before kick off. They will be provided with jerseys, stockings and boots and after that we have arranged facilities for them to watch the game along with the people who have come from their families," Rizwan said.

The KBFC official hopes that this experience will influence their future.

He added, "These children are of 12 years. Inspired by this experience, even if one of them ends up choosing this as his future, we will be happy. Our club has an initiative called Yellow heart. We have been conducting blind football, flood relief, programs for differently-abled children as a part of it."

However, he adds that the club is not a fan of using their contributions to the society for publicity.

"We believe in look before you leap, so we'll rather do these than just talk."



