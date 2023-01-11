ISL Transfers: 5 January signings to look forward to

While there's more than two weeks left in the January transfer window, Indian Super League clubs have wasted no time to make moves and get the services of some big names. Be it convincing players from rival teams to join them, or scouting for promising foreign talents, most clubs have done it all.

We take a look at some of these names who are sure to grace the 2022-23 season with the tricks up their sleeves:

Federico Gallego (ATK Mohun Bagan)

The 32-year-old Uruguayan midfielder is back in the ISL to wow the fans with his flicks and deft touches as this time he will don the colours of the Mariners. In the past, he has been the talisman for NorthEast United FC, having scored nine goals and provided 12 assists.

A new dream that begins. I am delighted and happy to start this new journey with you Mariners.



Looking forward to meet you Mariners, fight and achieve the group goals 👊🏻



Joy Mohun Bagan pic.twitter.com/GxZ1rPfW5g — Fede Gallego⚽ (@Fedegallego) January 1, 2023

Before his big-money move to ATK Mohun Bagan, he was plying his trade with Sud America Montevideo, an Uruguayan top division side. There is a high chance of the player featuring for Juan Ferrando's side as early as 14th January when they play table toppers Mumbai City FC.



Richard Kule Mbombo (NorthEast United FC)

While not officially confirmed as a Highlander, reports suggest that the Congolese forward in Richard Kule Mbombo will be joining NorthEast United for the second half of the season. Kule is promising at just 26-years-old, and is a proven goal-scorer.

In his past club FK Suduva in the Lithuanian top division, he scored 19 goals and provided three assists in 47 appearances.



Rafael Crivellaro (Jamshedpur FC)

The Brazilian has already featured for the Red Miners and assisted once, but there's a lot more from where that came from. We have seen Crivellaro's acumen when he was part of the Marina Machans side. While the defending league shield champions' season is long over, Aidy Boothroyd will hope his midfield general can eke out some individual performances to dig them out of their despair.

Puitea (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Another one of the Kolkata-side's winter buys is former Kerala Blasters' midfielder Puitea. After Joni Kauko and Deepak Tangri were ruled out of the remainder of the 2022-23 season with injury, Puitea's arrival will come as a big boost to Ferrando's midfield options.

Our new signings are matchday ready🔥



Mariners, how excited are you to see them in 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan ##আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/EJg5sAlmOf — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 11, 2023

The 24-year-old can provide a much-needed stability to the Mariners in the middle of the pitch and connect the defense and attack.



Hira Mondal (NorthEast United FC)

After languishing on the bench for Bengaluru FC for much of the first half of the ongoing campaign, the former East Bengal defender made a move to NEUFC, and has already featured for the team. Mondal is definitely a great addition to Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side in terms of solidifying the back line.