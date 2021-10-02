ISL: Who are the top 5 highest rated Indian players in FIFA 22 the game?

The Indian Super League will feature as one of the leagues on FIFA 22, and Indian fans cannot hold their excitement. The game will be featured on the Computer and PS versions of the game. The FIFA ratings are something players sometimes take very seriously, let us have a look at the highest-rated Indian Footballers on FIFA 22.

5) Pritam Kotal (Rating - 63)

Pritam Kotal is a defender for ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League. He plays in a right-back position and can also operate as center-back, is a leader on and off the pitch. He is rated 63 overall in the game.

Pritam Kotal (Image Source: Pritam Kotal's Facebook Page)

4) Arindam Bhattacharya (Rating - 63)



Arindam Bhattacharya who just joined East Bengal for the upcoming Indian Super League season is the fourth-highest rated Indian player in the game. The former ATK Mohun Bagan goalie has also played for the Indian national team as well. He won the Golden Glove award last season in the ISL.

Arindam Bhattacharya (Image Source: arunfoot.com)

Bhattacharya has been rated 63 in FIFA 2022.

3) Amrinder Singh (Rating - 64)

Amrinder Singh is a goalkeeper who currently plays for ATK Mohun Bagan. He is also a part of the Indian national team. Last season he won both the ISL league winners' shield and trophy for Mumbai City FC and also was their skipper.

Amrinder Singh (Image Source: ISL Media)

Singh has been rated 64 in FIFA 2022.

2) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Rating - 64)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is a goalkeeper who plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. He is India's first-choice goalkeeper. The 29-year-old has also plied his trade for Norwegian football club Stabaek and has played 11 matches for them.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Image Source: Bengaluru FC Media)

Sandhu has been rated 64 in FIFA 2022.

1) Sunil Chettri (Rating - 68)

The first name on the list is of the Indian skipper Sunil Chettri. Apart from leading the Indian national team, he is also the captain of Bengaluru FC. Internationally, at this moment, he is the third-highest goalscorer after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Sunil Chettri (Image Source: sportsindiashow.com)

Chettri has been rated 68 in FIFA 2022.



Who do you think should have been rated higher? And which team are you picking up when you will play FIFA 22?