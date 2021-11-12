ISL: Top 5 foreign arrivals in the Indian Super League 2021-22

he Indian Super League (ISL) is back for it's new season. It is the premier league competition in India which houses some of the best local and foreign players in the country. Since its inception, ISL has been home to incredible foreign players who have increased the level of football in the competition.



From 2014 to 2021, the country has witnessed seven ISL seasons and each one has attracted brilliant players from across Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. The 2021/22 season will be played under a secure bio-bubble in Goa, similar to last season. While the fans may not be able to witness these players in person, they can watch them from their television screens.

All eyes will be on the new foreign players who are coming to the ISL to make their mark. Several clubs have signed new faces to aid in reaching their objectives in the forthcoming season. Past is evident that the foreign players have a huge impact in the eventual outcome of every season.

The role of the new foreign faces will be vital and fans cannot wait for them to display their prowess on the pitch. Amongst the many new arrivals, these are the top-five foreign players in the upcoming season of the ISL:

#5 Greg Stewart



Greg Stewart is an attacking-midfielder who can also play as a striker when the need arises. He is a tricky operator who can influence the flow of a game with his creativity. Jamshedpur FC have made a remarkable signing by bringing the Scotsman to India. The Men of Steel are looking to make the playoffs for the first-time ever and this is a signing which will be crucial to that outcome.

Owen Coyle has a great eye for talent and it is exciting to see a player like Greg Stewart grace the league. He won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers FC last season. Fans of the Red Miners will have huge expectations from their new player.



#4 Daniel Chima Chukwu

SC East Bengal finally managed to clear the air of uncertainty around their involvement in the upcoming season of the ISL. The club made several notable signings in lieu of preparation for their second season in the league. Among many new faces is Daniel Chima Chukwu, a striker from Nigeria.





The 30-year-old forward will spearhead the SCEB forward-line in the upcoming season. The Red & Gold Brigade have a much stronger side, at least on paper than last campaign. He has experience of playing in countries like Norway, Poland and China and India will be his new challenge. He has 91 goals and 44 assists in 262 overall appearances in his career. Therefore, he will be an obvious source of threat for the defenders.



#3 Alvaro Vazquez

Kerala Blasters FC are showing great ambition ahead of the 2021/22 season. The Yellow Army have brought in Alvaro Vazquez to fix the problem of scoring goals. The Spanish striker has the experience of playing in the La Liga, Premier League and the Segunda Division.





The 30-year-old will be essential to any success KBFC may achieve in the upcoming season. He has scored goals for every team he has played for such as Real Zaragoza, Swansea City, Sporting Gijon, Getafe CF to name a few.



#2 Airam Cabrera

FC Goa are one of the strongest teams in the ISL. Their eye for a Spanish striker is reliable as ever. The outfit has brought in Airam Cabrera ahead of the next season to lead the forward line. Since Igor Angulo has joined the reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC, the Gaurs needed an able replacement.





Cabrera will have big shoes to fill, as Angulo managed 14 goals (joint-top) in his debut season. The 34-year-old has played for clubs in Spain, Poland and Cyprus and comes to India for the first-time. Cabrera will be looking to add more goals to his 123 overall tally in his career.



#1 Jonathas De Jesus

Odisha FC finished at the bottom in league standings after the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign. The Juggernauts were heavily reliant on Diego Mauricio's goals, who has now left the club. The outfit has made huge changes to their lineup and the biggest of them all is the inclusion of Jonathas. The 34-year-old comes to India with immense pedigree.

Jonathas has played in various European countries in addition to plying his trade in Brazil and the UAE. He comes from Sharjah FC and has played previously for the likes of Elche FC, Hannover 96, Real Sociedad, Pescara, Torino, Corinthians and more. The Brazilian will hope to lead Odisha FC to the playoffs at least and add to his overall goals tally of 101 goals.

