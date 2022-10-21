'They'll miss Greg, but have done well': Des Buckingham ahead of Jamshedpur FC test

While it is Mumbai City FC facing Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League fixture, it is forward Greg Stewart who will certainly hog the limelight. After being the Red Miners' top scorer and assister last season, Stewart joined the Islanders ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

"To be able to get the services of Greg is great for us, and great for the Indian Super League. They (Jamshedpur FC) have replaced well and they have a good coach in Aidy Boothroyd. I'm sure they'll miss Greg, but they have spent the off-season and the last nine days preparing for this match," said Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham in a press-conference.

Stewart the Scotsman scored 10 goals and assisted as many for Jamshedpur last season, which helped former coach Owen Coyle's side to lift the league winner's shield. Now, both Coyle and the player have left, but new man at the helm Aidy Boothroyd believes this is an opportunity wide open for someone in the team.

"Greg was a massive contributor to the club last season, but what that means is that it's for someone else to be our top assister, and someone else to be our top goal scorer this season," said Boothroyd on how his team can move on from Stewart's departure.

Last season, the forward had scored a brace against Mumbai City FC, leading Jamshedpur to a 3-2 win. This time, Boothroyd's men will have to stop him from doing the same to his former club.

"It'll be very important (to stop Greg) but I don't want to do a disservice to the team. They have some great players and a great coach, so we will have to get the right balance in the right parts in games," Aidy said.